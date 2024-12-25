Left Menu

Man killed, 15 persons injured as bus hits truck on Pune-Solapur highway

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 13:32 IST
A man was killed and 15 other persons were injured when a speeding private bus rammed into a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 5.30 am at Khadki on Pune-Solapur highway in Daund area, an official said.

The speeding luxury bus rammed into the truck from its rear side while it was going towards Pune, he said.

A man sitting in the bus cabin (near the driver's seat) died, while 15 other passengers received injuries, the official said.

Local police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons, who were taken to a state-run hospital in Pune, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

