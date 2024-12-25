CM Atishi inaugurates flyover in east Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 14:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday inaugurated six-lane flyover connecting Apsara Border to Anand Vihar in eastern part of the city and said saying that around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited everyday. Atishi said when people will be able to skip three red lights with this flyover. ''Today, I am very happy to inaugurate this flyover. Since the last two years, I have been continuously overseeing the project. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi,'' she said.

''When people will go from this flyover, they will skip three red lights and save travel time of around 12 minutes. Around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited from this flyover everyday,'' the CM said.

Around 40,300 liters of petrol and diesel will be saved everyday. The carbon emissions will also be reduced, she said. The six-lane 1,440 metre-long flyover over road number 56 between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border will reduce the traffic load on the stretch and help commuters bypass traffic snarls at Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshth Vihar. The pillars of the flyover have been decorated with paintings of different birds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

