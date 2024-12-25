Left Menu

Putin expresses condolences to Azerbaijan's president over loss of life in plane crash, Kremlin says

Putin has already called him and expressed his condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijani plane in Aktau," the Kremlin's Peskov said. "We deeply sympathise with those who lost their relatives and friends in this plane crash and wish a speedy recovery to all those who managed to survive."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, over the loss of life on Wednesday in a plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. An Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 28 people had survived.

