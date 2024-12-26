AVP Infracon's Strategic Expansion: New Crusher Unit to Boost Growth

AVP Infracon Limited, a prominent player in infrastructure development, is set to bolster its operations with the acquisition of 23 acres in Kambiliyampatty Village, Tirupur District. The land, purchased for Rs 13.18 Cr in collaboration with its partnership firm M/S Kanthan Blue Metals, will house a new state-of-the-art crusher unit.

The venture, part of a broader Rs 17 Cr investment, aims to secure a dependable supply of high-quality blue metals, critical for the company's infrastructure projects. The development, expected to be completed in six months, will be financed through a blend of external funding and internal resources, marking a crucial phase in AVP Infracon's expansion strategy.

Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon, emphasized the project's significance, stating, "This acquisition and upcoming facility underscore our commitment to operational excellence and quality assurance in raw material supply." Positioned to enhance cost control and efficiency, the initiative signals the company's dedication to sustainable growth and strengthening its market foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)