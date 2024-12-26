Left Menu

AVP Infracon's Strategic Expansion: New Crusher Unit to Boost Growth

AVP Infracon Limited announces its acquisition of 23 acres for a new crusher unit. This Rs 17 Cr investment, part of the company's broader growth strategy, aims to enhance supply chain efficiency and support its infrastructure projects by ensuring a consistent supply of crucial raw materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:27 IST
AVP Infracon's Strategic Expansion: New Crusher Unit to Boost Growth
AVP Infracon Enhances Supply Chain Efficiency With New Crusher Unit Investment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AVP Infracon Limited, a prominent player in infrastructure development, is set to bolster its operations with the acquisition of 23 acres in Kambiliyampatty Village, Tirupur District. The land, purchased for Rs 13.18 Cr in collaboration with its partnership firm M/S Kanthan Blue Metals, will house a new state-of-the-art crusher unit.

The venture, part of a broader Rs 17 Cr investment, aims to secure a dependable supply of high-quality blue metals, critical for the company's infrastructure projects. The development, expected to be completed in six months, will be financed through a blend of external funding and internal resources, marking a crucial phase in AVP Infracon's expansion strategy.

Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon, emphasized the project's significance, stating, "This acquisition and upcoming facility underscore our commitment to operational excellence and quality assurance in raw material supply." Positioned to enhance cost control and efficiency, the initiative signals the company's dedication to sustainable growth and strengthening its market foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024