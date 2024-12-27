Left Menu

Indian Markets Show Upward Momentum Amid Year-End Rally Hopes

Indian stock markets opened on a positive note, buoyed by hopes of a year-end rally. Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both registered gains despite recent selling pressure from foreign investors. Sectoral indices performed well, with Nifty Auto leading the charge in early trading.

In a promising start to the trading day, Indian stock markets opened flat with a noticeable upward trend driven by anticipation of a year-end rally. The Nifty 50 index commenced the day at 23,801.40, marking a rise of 51.20 points or 0.22 percent. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index gained 135 points or 0.17 percent, opening at 78,607.58 points.

Market analysts point out that previous sessions have struggled to maintain initial gains due to persistent selling from foreign investors. Such pressures are predicted to continue unless robust earnings indicators emerge. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, remarked, "The Nifty has faced difficulties sustaining its early advances for three consecutive days and remains below the 200-day average. A closing above 24,150 would significantly ease the current market jitters."

In sectoral performance on the NSE, Nifty Auto surged over one percent, setting the pace for other indices in the opening session. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 41 began the day in positive territory while 9 were in the red. Bajaj Auto, Trent, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Motors topped the list of gainers, whereas Apollo Hospital, HCL Tech, TCS, and CIPLA were among the major laggards.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted that short-term economic challenges could lead to corrections and increased market volatility. The primary concern is the ongoing FII selling driven by a strong dollar index and appealing US bond yields. A strategic shift from selling to buying is anticipated when growth and corporate earnings show signs of recovery.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 saw a 1.45 percent rise, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up by 0.03 percent, and Taiwan's Weighted index remained stable with a 0.12 percent increase. Contrarily, South Korea's KOSPI index posted a decline of 1.43 percent. (ANI)

