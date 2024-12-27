Left Menu

Global Trade Uncertainties Loom Over 2026: Economic Review Highlights Emerging Market Challenges

The Finance Ministry's November report flags growing uncertainties in global trade for 2026. It cites risks from elevated stock markets and strong US dollar pressures on emerging currencies. Despite challenges, India’s economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic with improved growth predicted for FY25's second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:32 IST
Global Trade Uncertainties Loom Over 2026: Economic Review Highlights Emerging Market Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the world anticipates another year, fresh uncertainties shadow the horizon of global trade for the financial year 2026, as clarified in the Finance Ministry's November economic review. The overview delineates evolving challenges like the erratic nature of global trade growth, towering stock markets, and currency volatility impacting emerging markets.

The report articulates, "As we peer into FY26, newer uncertainties unfold. Global trade growth appears more ambiguous than ever. Heightened stock markets continue to pose significant risks." It underscores how the potent US dollar combined with potential policy rate tweaks in the United States exerts pressure on emerging market currencies, compelling their monetary policymakers to reassess policy rate frameworks.

In addition, the recent flux in exchange rates has constrained policymakers' effectiveness in navigating their economic management. Sustaining growth amidst these constraints necessitates a synchronized endeavor among all economic stakeholders. Even amid these global tests, the report casts a cautiously hopeful projection for India, foreseeing improved growth in FY25's latter half, although recognizing structural impediments may have affected the slowdown noted in the first half.

It reveals, "Following a slack in Q2 of FY25, our projections for Q3 glimmer with promise, mirrored in October and November 2024's HFIs performance." The report identifies RBI's blend of monetary policy and macro-prudential measures as factors behind the demand slowdown. It praises RBI's decision to lower the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 4.5 to 4 percent in December 2024, foreseeing this as a catalyst for reinforcing credit growth.

The review also highlights that FY25 experienced a significant deceleration in credit growth, asserting that the cut in CRR should help invert this trajectory. Persisting challenges notwithstanding, the report accentuates the necessity for India's economic players to steadfastly endeavor towards sustaining growth and maneuvering through uncertainties effectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024