Concord Enviro Systems' Impressive IPO Launch Boosts Market Presence

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd's shares soared by nearly 19% during their market debut, exceeding the issue price of Rs 701. Their IPO witnessed a 10.67 times subscription. Proceeds are set to enhance water treatment systems and expand facilities, reflecting the firm's global industrial water reuse solutions reach.

  • Country:
  • India

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd made a remarkable entry into the market with its shares climbing nearly 19 percent above the issue price, marking a robust debut. Listed at Rs 832 on the BSE—an 18.68% rise—the stock also touched Rs 849.50, highlighting the firm's strong market reception.

The company opened trading at Rs 826 on the NSE, further illustrating substantial market interest with a 17.83% increase. Valued at Rs 1,764.97 crore, the company's IPO gained an impressive 10.67 times subscription, showcasing investor confidence.

Funds will be allocated to expanding Concord Enviro FZE's assembly unit for water treatment systems, with significant investment in Rochem Separation Systems to enhance manufacturing, reduce debt, and support various growth initiatives. Concord Enviro Systems, renowned for industrial water reuse solutions, continues to broaden its international market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

