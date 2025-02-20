Left Menu

Apple Assembles iPhone 16e in India for Global Reach

Apple's iPhone 16e, part of the new iPhone 16 series, will be assembled in India for both domestic sales and export. The device, with features like an A18 chip and 48MP camera, will start pre-orders on February 21, with sales commencing on February 28 at a lower price point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Apple has announced that its new iPhone 16e series will be assembled in India, aimed at catering to both the domestic market and selective international exports. This marks a significant step in Apple's strategy to increase production within India, enhancing its economic footprint in the region.

The iPhone 16e will be available at a lower price compared to the main iPhone 16 lineup, making it more accessible for a wider audience. Pre-orders will commence on February 21, with sales set to start on February 28 through Apple stores and authorized partners.

Equipped with an A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, and satellite communication capabilities for Emergency SOS and more, the iPhone 16e offers cutting-edge technology. Apple is positioning this model with a starting price of Rs 59,900, appealing both to tech enthusiasts and the broader consumer market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

