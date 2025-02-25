Left Menu

Connekkt Media Expands Global Reach with Mob Scene Acquisition

Connekkt Media, a rapidly growing media company, has acquired Hollywood marketing agency Mob Scene, enhancing its global presence. This strategic move strengthens Connekkt's position in the entertainment space, leveraging Mob Scene's expertise in marketing iconic films. Mob Scene will now collaborate on projects in Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:28 IST
Connekkt Media, renowned for its rapid growth across Asia's media landscape, has made strategic inroads into Hollywood's marketing sphere by acquiring Mob Scene, a leading agency known for its involvement with blockbuster films and series.

The acquisition signifies Connekkt Media's ambitious expansion strategy, strengthening its presence worldwide with offices in key global cities like Los Angeles, Dubai, and Mumbai. Mob Scene, established in 2006, has crafted marketing campaigns for iconic titles such as Dune, Avatar, and The Last of Us.

Varun Mathur, co-founder of Connekkt Media, expressed enthusiasm about aligning with Mob Scene, highlighting the innovative marketing solutions this partnership will bring to markets in the UK, Europe, and beyond. Mob Scene's CEO, Tom Grane, echoed this sentiment, recognizing the synergy between the two companies' creative visions.

