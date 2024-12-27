Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Economist Who Transformed India
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, revered for his economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy, passed away at 92. Known for his integrity and simplicity, Singh left a significant impact on India's economic landscape. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hailed him as a pivotal figure in India's economic growth.
- Country:
- India
In a somber announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lamented the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 in New Delhi. The chief minister praised Singh for his monumental contributions to India's economic landscape.
Described as 'the most respected man,' Singh was celebrated for his integrity and pivotal role in India's economic reforms. As finance minister in the Narasimha Rao cabinet, Singh spearheaded liberalization and privatization efforts, alleviating India's financial crisis.
Siddaramaiah acknowledged Singh's work towards social welfare, including the Food Security Act. He highlighted Singh's decade-long premiership, which significantly uplifted both the Indian economy and the living conditions of its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
