Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Economist Who Transformed India

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, revered for his economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy, passed away at 92. Known for his integrity and simplicity, Singh left a significant impact on India's economic landscape. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hailed him as a pivotal figure in India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:47 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Economist Who Transformed India
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lamented the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 in New Delhi. The chief minister praised Singh for his monumental contributions to India's economic landscape.

Described as 'the most respected man,' Singh was celebrated for his integrity and pivotal role in India's economic reforms. As finance minister in the Narasimha Rao cabinet, Singh spearheaded liberalization and privatization efforts, alleviating India's financial crisis.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged Singh's work towards social welfare, including the Food Security Act. He highlighted Singh's decade-long premiership, which significantly uplifted both the Indian economy and the living conditions of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024