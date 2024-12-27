Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Economist Who Transformed India

In a somber announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lamented the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 in New Delhi. The chief minister praised Singh for his monumental contributions to India's economic landscape.

Described as 'the most respected man,' Singh was celebrated for his integrity and pivotal role in India's economic reforms. As finance minister in the Narasimha Rao cabinet, Singh spearheaded liberalization and privatization efforts, alleviating India's financial crisis.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged Singh's work towards social welfare, including the Food Security Act. He highlighted Singh's decade-long premiership, which significantly uplifted both the Indian economy and the living conditions of its citizens.

