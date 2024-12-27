India's Digital Leap: Advancements in AI and Semiconductor Industries

In an ambitious move to bolster its digital landscape, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India launched several groundbreaking initiatives in 2024. With a keen focus on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor manufacturing, and skill development, these initiatives aim to reinforce India's technological stature on the global stage, making innovations more accessible to the nation at large.

A significant highlight is the approval of Tata Electronics Private Limited's (TEPL) investment for establishing a Semiconductor Fab facility in collaboration with Taiwan's PSMC. The facility, with an investment of Rs91,526 crore, heralds a technological advancement for India, capable of producing 50,000 wafer starts per month. Additionally, TEPL has been sanctioned for an OSAT facility, supported by a Rs27,120 crore investment, set to produce 48 million units daily with indigenous packaging technologies.

Moreover, CG Power, in partnership with global allies, commenced another Rs7,584 crore OSAT project, expecting daily production of 15.07 million units. In Sanand, Gujarat, Kaynes Technology received the go-ahead for an OSAT facility with an investment of Rs3,307 crore, projecting a daily output of 6.33 million chips, further cementing India's burgeoning semiconductor sector.

