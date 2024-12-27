Left Menu

RBI Reports Broad-Based Bank Credit Growth Amidst Stricter Lending Norms

The Reserve Bank of India's latest report reveals a broad-based increase in bank credit growth for 2023-24, spearheaded by the personal loan and services sectors. Stricter lending norms have moderated growth in consumer durables and credit card segments. Asset quality saw improvement, particularly in the industrial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:40 IST
RBI Reports Broad-Based Bank Credit Growth Amidst Stricter Lending Norms
Representative Image (File-Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported a comprehensive increase in bank credit growth for the fiscal year 2023-24. The surge was predominantly driven by the personal loan and services sectors, followed by substantial growth in agriculture and industry, as detailed in the recent report.

Despite robust credit expansion, the RBI's stringent lending norms introduced in November have curbed growth in segments like consumer durables, credit card receivables, and loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The adjustment in risk weights for these sectors has led to a more measured credit growth.

The report emphasized the necessity for banks to diversify their credit portfolios to boost profitability. It revealed a variance in asset quality across different sectors, noting significant improvements in the industrial sector's non-performing assets and highlighting risk management strategies as vital for sustaining growth and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024