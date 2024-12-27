Left Menu

Adani Ports Boosts Efficiency with Major Tug Order to Cochin Shipyard

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has placed a Rs 450-crore order with Cochin Shipyard for eight tugs, expected to enhance safety and efficiency in Indian ports. This aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, further boosting local manufacturing capabilities.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced on Friday the placement of a substantial Rs 450-crore order with Cochin Shipyard for the construction of eight new tugs. These tugs will begin delivery from December 2026 through May 2028, aiming to significantly boost the efficiency and safety of vessel operations across Indian ports.

According to APSEZ Whole-time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta, 'By leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, which are world-class, we aim to contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative while ensuring that our operations meet international standards of safety and efficiency.'

This move follows the company's previous order to Cochin Shipyard Ltd for two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs, which were delivered ahead of schedule for Ocean Sparkle Ltd. The current total order has expanded to 13 tugs, aimed at renewing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable service in the port sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

