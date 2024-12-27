A harrowing account has emerged from a passenger involved in the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan. Subhonkul Rakhimov, speaking from a hospital bed, described a loud bang as the plane approached Grozny, Russia, making him fear for his life, thinking the aircraft would 'fall apart.'

The plane exhibited erratic movements post-bang, likened to a 'drunk' state, according to Rakhimov. This startling testimony comes as investigators delve into the disaster, with preliminary reports hinting at a grave mistake: Russian air defenses possibly shooting down the airliner in error.

This incident sheds light on the tenuous nature of air travel safety amidst volatile geopolitical landscapes. Four sources privy to Azerbaijan's investigative outcomes disclosed to Reuters the tragic alignment of errors that culminated in this aviation catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)