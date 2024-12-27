Left Menu

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Surges in Market Debut with 18% Jump

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd stock surged over 18% on its market debut, reflecting investor enthusiasm. The IPO was oversubscribed 10.67 times, raising Rs 500 crore. Funds are allocated for new facilities, technology, and working capital as the company expands its industrial water solutions globally.

  • Country:
  • India

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd made a striking debut in the stock market, with shares soaring over 18% from the issue price of Rs 701, closing at Rs 828.45 on the BSE. The stock's strong performance underscores considerable investor confidence.

The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) attracted significant interest, being subscribed 10.67 times, and successfully raised Rs 500 crore. With this capital, Concord intends to expand its operations by setting up an assembly unit for water treatment systems and supporting various strategic initiatives.

Concord Enviro Systems, known for providing industrial water reuse and zero liquid discharge solutions, has global reach. The company exports to several regions, including North America, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, marking its presence in the international market.

