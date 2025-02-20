Volkai's Rights Issue Skyrockets with Investor Confidence
Volkai opens its rights issue with overwhelming investor demand, signaling strong market confidence in its growth. The rights issue attracted 10 lakh shares against an 8 lakh supply, reflecting positive investor sentiment. Volkai’s innovative AI solutions and stock performance increase contribute to this surge interest.
Today, Volkai reached a pivotal moment with the launch of its rights issue, attracting substantial investor enthusiasm. The issue, labeled VOLKAI-RE (750956 | INE820M20018), experienced a demand of 10 lakh shares compared to an available supply of 8 lakh shares. This reflects strong market confidence in Volkai's growth prospects.
Volkai's shares saw an exceptional increase today, opening at ₹1.40, which marks a rise of ₹0.40 or 40% from its previous close. This significant gain highlights investors' optimism, particularly as the company continues to roll out innovative AI solutions.
Several factors are fueling this investor interest, including Volkai's groundbreaking AI initiatives. As the first generation AI model developed entirely in India, Volkai continues to spearhead new growth opportunities and investor confidence in the rapidly evolving technology sector.
