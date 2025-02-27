PM Modi Reviews Ayush Sector, Emphasizes Holistic Growth and Global Expansion

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to assess the progress of the Ayush sector, reaffirming its critical role in holistic healthcare, traditional knowledge preservation, and boosting India’s wellness ecosystem. The Prime Minister highlighted the need for strategic interventions to further streamline initiatives, optimize resources, and elevate the sector’s global influence.

Ayush Sector: A Decade of Transformation

Since the establishment of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has championed its growth, recognizing its vast potential. Over the past decade, the sector has achieved remarkable milestones in education, research, public health, international collaboration, trade, digitalization, and global expansion. The review meeting focused on aligning policies, promoting holistic healthcare, and enhancing India's leadership in traditional medicine.

Key Highlights from the Review Meeting:

Exponential Economic Growth: The Ayush sector has demonstrated rapid economic expansion, with the manufacturing market size growing from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023.

Evidence-Based Traditional Medicine: India has solidified its position as a global leader, with the Ayush Research Portal hosting over 43,000 studies, and research publications in the past decade surpassing those from the previous 60 years.

Boosting Medical Tourism: The introduction of Ayush Visa aims to attract international patients seeking holistic healthcare solutions.

Institutional Collaborations: The sector has achieved significant breakthroughs through partnerships with premier national and international institutions.

Digital Advancements: Strengthening infrastructure and integrating artificial intelligence under Ayush Grid to modernize healthcare delivery.

Promoting Yoga: Leveraging digital technologies for Yoga promotion and expanding the iGot platform to host holistic Y-Break Yoga content.

Global Recognition: Establishing the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, reinforcing India's leadership in traditional medicine.

WHO Endorsement: Inclusion of traditional medicine in the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11.

National Ayush Mission Expansion: Enhancing the sector’s accessibility and infrastructure across the country.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) Participation: Over 24.52 crore people participated in IDY 2024, making it a global phenomenon, with the 10th IDY in 2025 set to mark a significant milestone.

Commitment to Policy, Research, and Transparency

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the Ayush sector through policy support, research, and innovation. He emphasized the importance of holistic and integrated healthcare, standardized protocols for Yoga, Naturopathy, and Ayurveda, and transparency in governance. The Prime Minister directed all stakeholders to uphold integrity, efficiency, and the rule of law in their operations to ensure the sector’s continued growth.

Meeting Attendees

The meeting was attended by:

Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav

Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P. K. Mishra

Principal Secretary-2 to PM Shri Shaktikanta Das

Advisor to PM Shri Amit Khare

Senior government officials

Future Roadmap for Ayush

With an increasing global demand for traditional medicine and holistic healthcare, India’s Ayush sector is poised for further expansion. The government aims to enhance research, strengthen global partnerships, integrate digital health solutions, and make holistic wellness accessible worldwide. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Ayush will continue to be a key pillar of India’s healthcare and economic growth strategy.