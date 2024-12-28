Left Menu

Snowfall Halts Banihal-Baramulla Train Services

Train services between Banihal and Baramulla were suspended due to heavy snow on the tracks. Efforts to clear the snow are in progress, with services expected to resume by 1 pm on Saturday. A WDM locomotive with a snow cutter will be deployed to facilitate track clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:38 IST
Snowfall Halts Banihal-Baramulla Train Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section have been temporarily suspended as a result of heavy snowfall, railway officials announced on Saturday.

Efforts to clear the track are currently in progress, with services anticipated to resume shortly after thorough clearance operations are completed.

A specialized WDM locomotive equipped with a snow cutter is set to clear the dense snow accumulation on the tracks to ensure safe resumption of train operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024