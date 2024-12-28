Snowfall Halts Banihal-Baramulla Train Services

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section have been temporarily suspended as a result of heavy snowfall, railway officials announced on Saturday.

Efforts to clear the track are currently in progress, with services anticipated to resume shortly after thorough clearance operations are completed.

A specialized WDM locomotive equipped with a snow cutter is set to clear the dense snow accumulation on the tracks to ensure safe resumption of train operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)