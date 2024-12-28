Snowfall Halts Banihal-Baramulla Train Services
Train services between Banihal and Baramulla were suspended due to heavy snow on the tracks. Efforts to clear the snow are in progress, with services expected to resume by 1 pm on Saturday. A WDM locomotive with a snow cutter will be deployed to facilitate track clearance.
Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section have been temporarily suspended as a result of heavy snowfall, railway officials announced on Saturday.
Efforts to clear the track are currently in progress, with services anticipated to resume shortly after thorough clearance operations are completed.
A specialized WDM locomotive equipped with a snow cutter is set to clear the dense snow accumulation on the tracks to ensure safe resumption of train operations.
