Tragedy Strikes Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: LPG Tanker Accident Claims 20 Lives

The death toll from the deadly LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has increased to 20. One more victim succumbed to injuries at SMS Hospital. The accident occurred on December 20 when the tanker collided with a truck, leading to a massive inferno engulfing over 35 vehicles.

Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2024 11:05 IST
  India
  • India

The LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has claimed another victim, raising the death toll to 20. The tragic incident took place when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, causing a catastrophic fireball.

As confirmed by Dr. Sushil Bhati, superintendent of SMS Hospital, one more person succumbed to severe burn injuries while seven others continue to receive treatment.

The horrific accident occurred on December 20, turning a stretch of the highway into an inferno that engulfed more than 35 vehicles and initially claimed 11 lives.

