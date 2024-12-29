India's Move to Dominate Critical Minerals: Challenges and Strategies

The Indian government's plan to auction 11 critical mineral blocks has been derailed due to a lack of interest. According to an annulment notice, no bids were received for four blocks, while the remaining seven attracted fewer than three technically qualified bidders.

Affected mineral blocks include tungsten and glauconite, located in Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh. Critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium are pivotal for clean energy and semiconductor industries.

As part of future strategies, India is set to launch a Critical Mineral Mission next year. This initiative will focus on securing overseas resources and enhancing domestic mining, aiming to position India as a global leader in critical minerals amidst growing international competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)