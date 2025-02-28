India's Strategic Leap in Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India has partnered with Brandworks Technologies to advance rechargeable battery technology. This collaboration aims to enhance lithium-ion battery R&D, localize supply chains, and implement eco-friendly manufacturing, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken a significant step towards fostering innovation in rechargeable battery technology by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brandworks Technologies Pvt Ltd. This collaboration aims to align India's emerging role as a global hub for electronics manufacturing.
The agreement focuses on advancing lithium-ion battery technology, encompassing consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and data centers. Brandworks will leverage its R&D capabilities to produce cost-effective, high-performance batteries for domestic and international markets. This move is in line with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns.
As part of the MoU, Brandworks will work on enhancing lithium-ion R&D, localizing supply chains, adopting green manufacturing processes, and developing skills in advanced battery assembly. The initiative is designed to reduce material waste and production costs, with a focus on sustainable and scalable manufacturing solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and US Poised for Landmark Trade Deal Amid Diplomatic Visit
Indian Stock Markets on Edge: Awaiting Modi-Trump Trade Outcomes
Tejasvi Surya Highlights Strengthening India-US Ties During PM Modi's US Visit
Gambhir Defends Tactical Batting Shuffle in India's Triumph
High Stakes and High Hopes: The Future of India-US Trade Relations