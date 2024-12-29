Tragedy at Muan: Inside South Korea's Deadliest Air Crash

At least 120 individuals perished in a catastrophic incident when a Jeju Air airliner attempted to land without landing gear at Muan International Airport, subsequently veering off the runway and igniting in a massive fireball upon colliding with a wall. The accident marks South Korea's deadliest airline tragedy in decades, according to transport ministry data.

The Boeing 737-800, captured in local media footage, was seen skidding without apparent landing gear before the fiery crash. Two crew members were rescued from the aircraft's tail section amidst the flames, as authorities transition from rescue to recovery efforts, searching surrounding areas for possible ejected bodies.

Early investigations are focusing on potential bird strikes and weather conditions as causes for the landing gear malfunction. Jeju Air's CEO has pledged full cooperation with investigators and prioritization of support for those affected, as officials work to gather further details on the crash's origins.

