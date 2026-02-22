Left Menu

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan Chase closed accounts belonging to Donald Trump and his businesses in February 2021. This decision came after the January 6 Capitol attack. Trump is suing the bank for $5 billion, alleging wrongful account closure due to political motivations. The case may relocate to New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JPMorgan Chase made headlines by severing ties with former President Donald Trump, terminating their banking relationship in February 2021. This move, now part of a $5 billion lawsuit, came in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot, marking a significant financial shift for Trump's enterprises.

Following the controversial Capitol events, numerous entities distanced themselves from Trump. The bank communicated its decision without specifying reasons, citing only that the client relationship no longer served mutual interests. This action mirrored broader corporate reactions to the political backlash of that period.

While JPMorgan hasn't publicly commented on the lawsuit, Trump's legal team claims the bank's actions were unlawful and politically motivated. As the legal battle progresses, JPMorgan aims to transfer the case from Miami to New York, citing stronger ties there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

