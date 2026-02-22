JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan Chase made headlines by severing ties with former President Donald Trump, terminating their banking relationship in February 2021. This move, now part of a $5 billion lawsuit, came in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot, marking a significant financial shift for Trump's enterprises.

Following the controversial Capitol events, numerous entities distanced themselves from Trump. The bank communicated its decision without specifying reasons, citing only that the client relationship no longer served mutual interests. This action mirrored broader corporate reactions to the political backlash of that period.

While JPMorgan hasn't publicly commented on the lawsuit, Trump's legal team claims the bank's actions were unlawful and politically motivated. As the legal battle progresses, JPMorgan aims to transfer the case from Miami to New York, citing stronger ties there.

