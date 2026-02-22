Left Menu

France's Flyhalf Shake-Up Before Italy Clash

Matthieu Jalibert, France's flyhalf, will miss Sunday's match against Italy. Gael Drean will replace him for his first cap, with Thomas Ramos shifting to flyhalf. Jalibert's absence is significant, as he played a key role in victories over Ireland and Wales earlier in the Six Nations competition.

France will face Italy in the Six Nations without their star flyhalf, Matthieu Jalibert, who has been ruled out for undisclosed reasons, the French Rugby Federation confirmed on Saturday. Winger Gael Drean is set to fill his position in a significant lineup change.

This move sees fullback Thomas Ramos stepping up to the flyhalf role, while Theo Attissogbe will don the number 15 jersey. The bench remains unchanged, as Drean was not initially in the squad drafted for the match.

The loss of the 24-year-old Jalibert represents a challenge for France, given his crucial contributions to their earlier emphatic victories over Ireland and Wales. Supporters are keen to see if Drean can deliver under these high stakes.

