Thousands gathered in Lyon to honor Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist who succumbed to brain injuries following a violent confrontation. Deranque's death brings to light festering political tensions as France braces for presidential elections.

The march, organized by far-right factions, proceeded under vigilant police observation, marking a symbolic stance against escalating violence. President Emmanuel Macron urged restraint and announced a forthcoming review of political groups linked to violence as part of a broader crackdown on illegitimate force.

Prosecutors have charged seven individuals in connection with Deranque's death, citing accusations that could lead to severe penalties. The incident has sparked a blame game, highlighting deep-seated divisions exacerbated by France's shifting political dynamics.