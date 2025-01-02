AB Cotspin India Secures Major Cotton Yarn Order Amidst Sustainable Initiatives

Textile manufacturer AB Cotspin India Ltd announced on Thursday that it has acquired an order worth Rs 7.50 crore to supply 300 metric tons of high-quality cotton yarn. This order highlights the strong market demand for AB Cotspin's premium products in both domestic and international markets, the company revealed in a statement.

Although the name of the ordering entity was not disclosed, Managing Director Deepak Garg commented, 'The order reflects our commitment to exceptional quality, efficient delivery, and building lasting customer trust, further solidifying our position as a preferred partner in the textile industry.'

AB Cotspin India is dedicated to sustainability, incorporating recycling in its core operations. It aligns with Global Recycling Standards by using recycled cotton, reducing environmental impact, and fostering a diverse product range. The company enhances its green initiatives with solar power installations, featuring a total capacity of 2,800 KW, to further its commitment to environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)