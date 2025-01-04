Left Menu

High-Stakes Investment Fraud: Nagpur Businessman's Ordeal

A Nagpur businessman was allegedly defrauded of Rs 7.63 crore by a couple promising high investment returns. Initially receiving profits, the victim invested heavily only to find payments ceased abruptly in mid-2024. The case is now with the Economic Offence Wing for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Nagpur has lodged a complaint against a couple, accusing them of defrauding him of Rs 7.63 crore after they promised high returns on investment, an official confirmed on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Jitendra Narhari Joshi, the couple, identified as Jayant Gulabrao Supare and his wife Kesari, lured him into investing with the promise of a 35 percent annual return. Initially, Joshi saw profitable returns, which led him to increase his investment significantly, amounting to a total of Rs 7.63 crore.

However, the flow of returns stopped unexpectedly in mid-2024, and the couple ceased all communication with Joshi when he pursued the issue. The matter is now under the purview of the Economic Offence Wing for further inquiry, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

