Left Menu

Odisha Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Dhauli Gangrape Case

The Odisha Police have arrested the main suspect in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl near Bhubaneswar. The crime scene was recreated based on his statement. The Congress is demanding compensation for the victim's family and condemns the government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:12 IST
Odisha Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Dhauli Gangrape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting the prime suspect in the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Dhauli, near Bhubaneswar. Officials confirmed the suspect was apprehended in Ganjam district after evading capture since the incident on December 10.

Authorities have already detained two other suspects while efforts continue to locate two more individuals involved in the case. Investigators recreated the crime scene from the prime suspect's statements, with further investigations ongoing, according to Bhubaneswar ACP (Zone-2), Krushna Chandra Palei.

Amidst this, political tensions rise as the opposition Congress calls for a Rs 5-lakh compensation and a government job for the victim's family. Odisha Mahila Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati criticized the ruling BJP for increasing crimes against women, demanding action from the state government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025