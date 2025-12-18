Odisha Police Arrest Prime Suspect in Dhauli Gangrape Case

The Odisha Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting the prime suspect in the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Dhauli, near Bhubaneswar. Officials confirmed the suspect was apprehended in Ganjam district after evading capture since the incident on December 10.

Authorities have already detained two other suspects while efforts continue to locate two more individuals involved in the case. Investigators recreated the crime scene from the prime suspect's statements, with further investigations ongoing, according to Bhubaneswar ACP (Zone-2), Krushna Chandra Palei.

Amidst this, political tensions rise as the opposition Congress calls for a Rs 5-lakh compensation and a government job for the victim's family. Odisha Mahila Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati criticized the ruling BJP for increasing crimes against women, demanding action from the state government and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)