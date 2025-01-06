Argentines Escape High Inflation by Shopping and Holidaying Abroad

Amidst rising inflation and a stronger peso, Argentines are flocking to neighboring countries such as Brazil and Chile for shopping and holidays. This trend comes as domestic prices in Argentina have soared, driven by a currency that has strengthened despite stringent control measures.

Argentine President Javier Milei's economic reforms, marked by 'deficit zero' austerity drives, have made the local peso relatively stronger, causing a rise in local prices and making international travel attractive for many. Inflation, which had hit triple-digits, is starting to stabilize as the country emerges from a recession.

The situation poses challenges for the Argentine government, seeking to maintain reserves while facing a service sector deficit. However, officials remain calm, asserting that domestic prices will decrease with increased market competition.

