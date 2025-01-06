Argentines Escape High Inflation by Shopping and Holidaying Abroad
Amid a strengthening peso and high inflation, Argentines are shopping and vacationing in neighboring countries like Brazil and Chile to leverage cheaper prices. The economic shift follows President Javier Milei's austerity measures that have bolstered the peso but led to increased cost of living domestically.
Amidst rising inflation and a stronger peso, Argentines are flocking to neighboring countries such as Brazil and Chile for shopping and holidays. This trend comes as domestic prices in Argentina have soared, driven by a currency that has strengthened despite stringent control measures.
Argentine President Javier Milei's economic reforms, marked by 'deficit zero' austerity drives, have made the local peso relatively stronger, causing a rise in local prices and making international travel attractive for many. Inflation, which had hit triple-digits, is starting to stabilize as the country emerges from a recession.
The situation poses challenges for the Argentine government, seeking to maintain reserves while facing a service sector deficit. However, officials remain calm, asserting that domestic prices will decrease with increased market competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)