P S Raj Steels Gears Up for IPO on NSE Emerge
Haryana-based P S Raj Steels has received approval from NSE's SME platform Emerge for an IPO. The firm's IPO involves a fresh issue of 20.20 lakh shares and seeks to raise funds for working capital needs. PSSR plans to file its RHP and targets listing on NSE Emerge.
- Country:
- India
P S Raj Steels, a Haryana-based manufacturer of stainless-steel pipes and tubes, announced that it has secured in-principle approval from NSE's SME platform, Emerge, to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO).
The company, which filed its draft red herring prospectus with NSE Emerge in September 2024, is now preparing to submit an updated Red Herring Prospectus. PSSR plans to list on the NSE Emerge, involving a fresh issue of up to 20.20 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 10 each.
The IPO aims to raise Rs 23.5 crore for working capital, with remaining funds allocated to IPO expenses. Promoted by industry veterans like Raj Kumar Gupta and others, PSSR serves various sectors and operates a 13,460 metric ton annual capacity unit, sourcing raw materials from Jindal Stainless Ltd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Auctions Properties to Reclaim Illegally Raised Funds
Kremlin calls U.S. transfer of funds to Kyiv covered by frozen Russian asset profits 'theft'
Senior Andhra IPS officer booked for alleged misappropriation of funds
Delhi govt has caused much damage to education in 10 years, failed to spend even half of Samagra Shiksha funds: PM Modi.
Mutual Funds in India See First AUM Decline in 21 Months