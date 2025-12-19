Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Renaming Kennedy Center to Include Trump

The Kennedy Center's board decided to rename it to include President Trump's name, sparking outrage among Democrats over the legality of the change. Critics argue that altering the Center's name, originally a memorial to President Kennedy, requires congressional approval, while the Trump administration claims improvements to the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is at the center of a contentious debate after its board, filled with President Donald Trump's allies, decided to add his name to the institution. This decision, made by Trump's revamped board, has horrified Democrats, raising questions about the legality of such a change.

According to Roma Daravi, the Center's spokesperson, the board unanimously agreed to rename it The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center. However, Democratic board members, including U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, argue their voices were suppressed during the decision-making process.

Amidst objections, Trump's administration insists its efforts to 'save' the Kennedy Center through renovations justify the renaming. Yet, figures like Joe Kennedy remind the public that federal law prohibits altering the Center's name without congressional approval, intensifying the debate over the institution's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

