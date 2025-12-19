EU leaders agree to provide 90 billion euros to Ukraine over the next two years, summit chairman says, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
