Special Kumbh Mela Express: Bridging Bengaluru and Prayagraj

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the launch of the Kumbh Mela Express Special, a one-way train service between Bengaluru and Prayagraj, scheduled for January 8. The service aims to meet the rising passenger demand in the run-up to the Kumbh Mela.

Train No. 06577 is set to leave from SMVT Bengaluru at 23:50 and reach Prayagraj by 17:15 on January 10, according to a release from SWR. This train will make stops at key locations including Whitefield, Bangarapet, and several others along its route.

The express train will have 20 coaches in total, featuring 14 general second class coaches, four sleepers, and two luggage cum brake vans. This special service highlights SWR's commitment to facilitating travel during important cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)