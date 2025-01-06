India's Push for Quality: Hallmarking Silver and Elevating Standards

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has revealed that the government is on the verge of making a decision regarding the increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar. While addressing the media, Minister Joshi confirmed that the demands are being reviewed by the department and a resolution is expected shortly.

Further, the minister discussed the potential for mandatory hallmarking of silver, highlighting growing consumer demand. He announced that consultations with various stakeholders, including ornament dealers, consumers, and regional representatives, will commence shortly. The minister had received requests from individuals in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra urging the introduction of compulsory silver hallmarking.

In his speech during the 78th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Pralhad Joshi emphasized the government's aggressive stance toward raising product quality standards. He commended the BIS for its dedication to quality and trust, underscoring that 94% of Indian standards align with international benchmarks. The minister highlighted that the number of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) has significantly expanded, covering an increased range of 760 products.

(With inputs from agencies.)