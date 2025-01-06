Left Menu

India's Push for Quality: Hallmarking Silver and Elevating Standards

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announces considerations for raising sugar MSPs and mandatory silver hallmarking. Addressing BIS's 78th Foundation Day, he emphasized quality, eco-friendly manufacturing. With 94% of standards aligned internationally, India progresses with 186 QCOs for 760 products, promoting trust and excellence across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:21 IST
India's Push for Quality: Hallmarking Silver and Elevating Standards
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has revealed that the government is on the verge of making a decision regarding the increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar. While addressing the media, Minister Joshi confirmed that the demands are being reviewed by the department and a resolution is expected shortly.

Further, the minister discussed the potential for mandatory hallmarking of silver, highlighting growing consumer demand. He announced that consultations with various stakeholders, including ornament dealers, consumers, and regional representatives, will commence shortly. The minister had received requests from individuals in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra urging the introduction of compulsory silver hallmarking.

In his speech during the 78th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Pralhad Joshi emphasized the government's aggressive stance toward raising product quality standards. He commended the BIS for its dedication to quality and trust, underscoring that 94% of Indian standards align with international benchmarks. The minister highlighted that the number of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) has significantly expanded, covering an increased range of 760 products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025