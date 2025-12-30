Tragedy at Delhi Mall: Teen's Fall Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic incident at a northwest Delhi mall has prompted police to scrutinize the adherence to safety norms and structural maintenance after a 16-year-old boy, Kabin, allegedly died from a fall on Sunday.

Kabin, a Class 11 student, reportedly stepped onto a plastic shed covering a gallery space between shops to film a video. The structure collapsed, leading to his fatal fall. The police are investigating possible negligence by the mall's management concerning safety precautions, the installation and upkeep of the shed, and access control to the building's rooftop.

The investigation includes conversations with Kabin's classmates who accompanied him and were present during the incident, as well as a thorough examination by forensic experts. Meanwhile, Kabin's father, Rahul Kumar, has expressed doubts over the police's account, citing suspicious circumstances surrounding his son's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)