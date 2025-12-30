Cracking the Code: Delhi's Smuggling Syndicate Exposed

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international mobile phone smuggling network, arresting four suspects, officials announced Tuesday.

The accused were part of a ring responsible for trafficking stolen high-end smartphones to Bangladesh, utilizing routes through Kolkata. As a result, police seized 116 handsets.

Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Valsan stated the bust followed ongoing investigations into a Patel Nagar snatching case. The suspects allegedly used specialized software to unlock phones, tricking owners into removing security settings. Sameer, the supposed mastermind, coordinated with city-wide thieves and leveraged illegal profits abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)