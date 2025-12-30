Cracking the Code: Delhi's Smuggling Syndicate Exposed
Delhi Police dismantled an international smuggling network, arresting four individuals for trafficking stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh via Kolkata. The operation uncovered 116 devices and involved defeating security measures with advanced software. The accused, led by Sameer, participated in city-wide theft and resale schemes offering considerable illegal profits.
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international mobile phone smuggling network, arresting four suspects, officials announced Tuesday.
The accused were part of a ring responsible for trafficking stolen high-end smartphones to Bangladesh, utilizing routes through Kolkata. As a result, police seized 116 handsets.
Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Valsan stated the bust followed ongoing investigations into a Patel Nagar snatching case. The suspects allegedly used specialized software to unlock phones, tricking owners into removing security settings. Sameer, the supposed mastermind, coordinated with city-wide thieves and leveraged illegal profits abroad.
