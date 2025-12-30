Left Menu

Delhi Police's Successful Mobile Return Initiative

The Delhi Police successfully returned over 1,000 lost and stolen mobile phones to their owners. This initiative involved over 70 teams conducting technical surveillance, digital tracking, and field operations across Delhi and nearby states. The handover event was led by Special Commissioner Madhup Tewari and attended by senior police officers.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:51 IST
The Delhi Police have made significant strides in combating mobile theft, returning more than 1,000 stolen or lost phones to their rightful owners. This notable feat was announced by officials on Tuesday, underscoring the department's commitment to leveraging technology for public welfare.

To achieve this, the department deployed over 70 specialized teams throughout Delhi and nearby regions. These teams utilized advanced technical surveillance, digital tracking, and thorough field operations to locate and retrieve the missing devices.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari officiated the ceremony in which the recovered phones were handed back to their owners. The event was also graced by the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) SK Jain and other senior officials, highlighting the collaborative effort behind this successful initiative.

