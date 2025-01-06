West Bengal's Revamped Transit: Frequency Boost for Kolkata Commuters

In response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty evaluated Kolkata's transport situation, aiming to improve bus service frequency for the city's commuters.

Accompanied by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan and senior officials, Chakraborty declared steps to increase state-run bus trips, reduce commuter congestion, and add more fleets across routes.

Top transport corporations are intensifying efforts to enhance services, including 800 extra trips daily and special routes, with plans for additional drivers and conductors pending financial approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)