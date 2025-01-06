Left Menu

West Bengal's Revamped Transit: Frequency Boost for Kolkata Commuters

West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty assesses Kolkata's transport to boost bus frequency per CM Mamata Banerjee's directive. Efforts include increasing state-run bus trips, adding more fleets, and ensuring special routes to ease commuter rush. Expansion involves more drivers and conductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive, West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty evaluated Kolkata's transport situation, aiming to improve bus service frequency for the city's commuters.

Accompanied by transport secretary Saumitra Mohan and senior officials, Chakraborty declared steps to increase state-run bus trips, reduce commuter congestion, and add more fleets across routes.

Top transport corporations are intensifying efforts to enhance services, including 800 extra trips daily and special routes, with plans for additional drivers and conductors pending financial approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

