Bus Services Halted Amid Karnataka-Maharashtra Tensions

In an escalating situation, bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following incidents of violence, according to a senior official. The suspension comes after attacks on buses and their crews, further fueling tensions between the two states.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have both halted cross-border services. This move was prompted by unrest in Belagavi, particularly after an altercation involving a bus conductor and a passenger over language issues.

The language row intensified when protests were called by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. Political figures have weighed in, with Karnataka officials urging calm while criticizing Maharashtrian authorities for not addressing the violent incidents adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)