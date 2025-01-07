Boeing's Culture Overhaul: More Ground to Cover Amid Safety Challenges

The U.S. Transportation Secretary has spoken candidly about Boeing's ongoing cultural issues following a safety incident involving a missing door panel on a 737 MAX 9. According to Pete Buttigieg, the aerospace giant still faces substantial scrutiny over its safety measures, even as it strives to improve.

Boeing is under continuous oversight, with the Federal Aviation Administration maintaining a strong stance after a door panel incident prompted production caps and airplane groundings. The incident not only raised safety concerns but also contributed to leadership changes at the company.

In response, Boeing has launched initiatives aimed at reducing defects and increasing quality audits. The FAA plans a new audit this October to assess the effectiveness of these measures. Meanwhile, Buttigieg hopes the incoming administration will continue prioritizing consumer protections for airline passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)