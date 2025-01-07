Left Menu

Boeing's Culture Overhaul: More Ground to Cover Amid Safety Challenges

Outgoing U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized that Boeing still needs to work on its cultural changes following a safety incident with a 737 MAX plane. Despite Boeing's ongoing efforts to enhance safety and quality, oversight by the FAA remains stringent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary has spoken candidly about Boeing's ongoing cultural issues following a safety incident involving a missing door panel on a 737 MAX 9. According to Pete Buttigieg, the aerospace giant still faces substantial scrutiny over its safety measures, even as it strives to improve.

Boeing is under continuous oversight, with the Federal Aviation Administration maintaining a strong stance after a door panel incident prompted production caps and airplane groundings. The incident not only raised safety concerns but also contributed to leadership changes at the company.

In response, Boeing has launched initiatives aimed at reducing defects and increasing quality audits. The FAA plans a new audit this October to assess the effectiveness of these measures. Meanwhile, Buttigieg hopes the incoming administration will continue prioritizing consumer protections for airline passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

