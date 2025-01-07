Accelerating the Future: Calls for Federal Action on Autonomous Vehicles

A coalition of self-driving car companies is urging the U.S. government to enhance efforts to deploy autonomous vehicles on American roads. This call comes amidst mounting concern over federal inaction, which they claim has led to regulatory uncertainty, hindering progress in the autonomous vehicle sector.

According to Jeff Farrah, leader of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, which includes major companies like Volkswagen, Ford, and Waymo, the federal government must take a more proactive role in vehicle design and performance regulations. The association warns that this hesitance could allow China to overtake the United States in autonomous vehicle technology.

Further stirring the debate, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted the importance of rigorous oversight for public safety and acceptance. The industry, however, continues to push for clarity in regulations to advance innovations like disabling manual controls and creating a national safety data repository.

(With inputs from agencies.)