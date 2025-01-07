Left Menu

Modi's Mega Push for Green Energy and Diaspora Connection in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day tour in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, launching projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. Initiatives include green energy projects, infrastructure development, and the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The efforts target sustainable development, industrial growth, and diaspora engagement, boosting India's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:44 IST
Modi's Mega Push for Green Energy and Diaspora Connection in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
projects
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore during his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, focusing on sustainable development, industrial enhancement, and infrastructure growth, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, aiming to connect with the Indian diaspora. The highlight is the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Visakhapatnam, projected to significantly bolster India's renewable energy capacity.

Additional initiatives, such as the establishment of industrial areas and a bulk drug park, are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and stimulate regional economic growth, reinforcing Modi's commitment to driving India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025