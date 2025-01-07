Modi's Mega Push for Green Energy and Diaspora Connection in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore during his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, focusing on sustainable development, industrial enhancement, and infrastructure growth, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, aiming to connect with the Indian diaspora. The highlight is the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project in Visakhapatnam, projected to significantly bolster India's renewable energy capacity.

Additional initiatives, such as the establishment of industrial areas and a bulk drug park, are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and stimulate regional economic growth, reinforcing Modi's commitment to driving India's progress.

