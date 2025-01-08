Crafting Futures: Empowering Artisans at Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

New Delhi – Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, Stall 59: The inspiring narrative of Khangabok's Mangal Leima Self-Help Group (SHG) reveals a tale of empowerment and creativity. Founded by Laishram Sharmila Devi in 2014, this women's collective has grown from a few to over 4,000 artisans, thanks to financial and skill-development backing from NABARD. The group specializes in crafting diverse hand-made products using locally sourced Kouna reeds, providing a sustainable monthly income of Rs. 12,000 to its members.

Meanwhile, at Stall 49, Hodi Craft is breathing life into the rich heritage of the Nicobar Islands. Initiated by Nazeer in 2015, the initiative has blossomed from six artisans per village to a symbol of tradition. With the accolade of a GI tag for their Hinpon artifacts, artisans now earn monthly incomes of Rs. 9,000, underscoring the economic and cultural resilience of the Nicobari craftsmen.

Showcased at Stall 140, Viraasat Back to Roots Handicraft Producer Company embodies the skill of 310 artisans from Raipur Rani in Haryana. Established in 2022 by Mustaq Ali with NABARD support, it produces a diverse array of handmade items using traditional looms. With members earning Rs. 10,000 monthly, the company has made strides nationwide and internationally, as evidenced by recent dhurries exports to France.

