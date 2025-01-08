Left Menu

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Unveils 4:1 Bonus Share Issue, Marking New Milestone

Jindal Worldwide Ltd., a prominent textile industry leader from Ahmedabad, announced the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 4:1 ratio. This move signifies a key development in rewarding shareholders, enhancing market liquidity, and demonstrating robust financial health amid ongoing industry innovation.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Announces 4:1 Bonus Share Issue Amid Strong Financial Performance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement, Jindal Worldwide Ltd., a leading textile company based in Ahmedabad, has decided to issue bonus equity shares in a 4:1 ratio during its recent Board of Directors meeting. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and market liquidity, reflecting Jindal Worldwide's robust financial standing.

Shareholders will receive four additional fully paid-up equity shares of Rs1 each for every one they currently hold, based on a record date set to be announced shortly. The bonus shares will draw from the company's free reserves and securities premium account, demonstrating Jindal Worldwide's financial confidence and strategic foresight.

With consistent growth over the past 30 years, bolstered by innovative technologies and advanced research facilities, Jindal Worldwide reported Q2 FY24 revenues of Rs567.59 crores, up from Rs520.43 crores in Q1, and maintained a stable net profit. This strategic bonus issue not only solidifies Jindal's industry lead but also reinforces its dedication to shareholder wealth.

