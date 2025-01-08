Left Menu

Future of Work: Navigating Job Disruption and Skill Gaps by 2030

The World Economic Forum predicts significant job disruption by 2030, with a net increase of 78 million jobs. Skill gaps, especially in AI and human skills, pose challenges. The report urges collaboration among governments, businesses, and education to bridge these gaps and prepare for the fast-evolving job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:14 IST
Future of Work: Navigating Job Disruption and Skill Gaps by 2030
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has forecasted significant job disruption by 2030, stating that 22% of current jobs will be affected. In its 'Future of Jobs Report 2025', released on Tuesday, the WEF projects 170 million new jobs alongside the displacement of 92 million existing roles, resulting in a net growth of 78 million jobs.

Drawing on data from over 1,000 companies, the report highlights skill gaps as a primary barrier to business transformation. Approximately 40% of current job skills need revision, with 63% of employers identifying inadequate skillsets as a key challenge. Alarmingly, 59 out of every 100 global workers may require reskilling or upskilling, yet 11 might not receive it, putting over 120 million workers at medium-term redundancy risk.

The analysis suggests that demand for technology skills, particularly in AI, big data, and cybersecurity, will increase. However, human skills like creativity and adaptability remain crucial. A blend of technology and human skills is essential as technology reshapes job markets. Frontline jobs in care and education sectors are expected to experience significant growth by 2030, driven by demographic trends.

Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages and Job Creation at WEF, notes that trends like generative AI are creating both opportunities and risks in labor markets. He emphasizes the need for businesses and governments to collaborate on skill investments to build a resilient global workforce.

The report anticipates higher demand for frontline roles such as farmworkers and delivery drivers by 2030, and significant growth in care jobs due to demographic shifts. Advances in AI and renewable energy are expected to drive demand for specialists in these fields. Conversely, roles like cashiers and administrative assistants face significant decline, joined by graphic designers as AI reshapes the workforce.

With AI transforming business models, 77% of employers plan to upskill workers, although 41% anticipate workforce reductions due to automation. The WEF stresses the need for urgent collective action from governments, businesses, and educational institutions to address skill gaps and create pathways to fast-growing job opportunities. The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 will convene global leaders from January 20 to 24 in Davos-Klosters, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025