India Balances Innovation and Regulation in AI Policies
Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood discussed India's AI policies, emphasizing that they aim to support innovation while ensuring privacy and legal compliance. Foreign AI models can operate in India if they obey local laws. The Indian approach to AI policy is balanced, avoiding extremes seen in Europe and America.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:48 IST
India's Principal Scientific Adviser, Ajay Kumar Sood, announced that the government is developing AI regulations to foster innovation without sacrificing privacy and legal standards.
Speaking to journalists, Sood assured that foreign AI models could function within the country as long as they conform to India's privacy and legal frameworks.
He highlighted India's balanced approach to AI regulation, which stands between Europe's stringent policies and America's lenient ones, ensuring both technological advancement and legal compliance.
