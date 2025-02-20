Trump Considers Second-Hand Boeing Planes for Air Force One
Amid delays in Boeing's delivery of new Air Force One planes, former President Donald Trump is exploring the option of purchasing second-hand Boeing aircraft. While ruling out Airbus, Trump plans modifications to meet presidential needs despite the ongoing contract for modified Boeing 747-8s.
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the delays in Boeing's delivery of new Air Force One planes and is now considering purchasing second-hand Boeing aircraft. During his remarks aboard an older Boeing 747-200, Trump emphasized the need for alternatives due to the plane manufacturer's delays.
While ruling out Airbus as an option for presidential planes, Trump proposed buying a used Boeing aircraft, potentially from an international source, to modify it for presidential travel. This comes as Boeing's contract for updated 747-8 planes faces delays due to complication in modification process.
The new planes, dubbed VC-25B, originally slated for delivery in 2024, are now postponed to 2027 and 2028. Trump's visit to a 13-year-old Boeing previously owned by the Qatari royal family underscores his push for expediency in the upgrades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
