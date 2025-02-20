Trump Considers Second-Hand Boeing Planes for Air Force One

Former President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the delays in Boeing's delivery of new Air Force One planes and is now considering purchasing second-hand Boeing aircraft. During his remarks aboard an older Boeing 747-200, Trump emphasized the need for alternatives due to the plane manufacturer's delays.

While ruling out Airbus as an option for presidential planes, Trump proposed buying a used Boeing aircraft, potentially from an international source, to modify it for presidential travel. This comes as Boeing's contract for updated 747-8 planes faces delays due to complication in modification process.

The new planes, dubbed VC-25B, originally slated for delivery in 2024, are now postponed to 2027 and 2028. Trump's visit to a 13-year-old Boeing previously owned by the Qatari royal family underscores his push for expediency in the upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)