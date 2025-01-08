Solidus Techno Power and Jogindra Group Unite for 110 MWp Solar Initiative in Punjab

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a prominent solar EPC company based in Punjab, has announced a significant partnership with the Jogindra Group, a key player in the state's manufacturing sector. Together, they are embarking on a pioneering 110 MWp solar power project intended to promote sustainability and renewable energy innovation.

This expansive solar initiative, spread across three strategic locations, will cater to the varied energy needs of notable Jogindra Group enterprises such as Jogindra Castings Pvt. Ltd., Vardhman Adarsh Ispat Pvt. Ltd., and Oasis Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. The project stands as one of Punjab's largest solar undertakings and is designed to enhance operational efficiency while supporting environmental stewardship.

Tasked with the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) duties, Solidus Techno Power aims to generate approximately 187 million units of clean energy annually, cutting down around 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. This venture not only advances the sustainability goals of the Jogindra Group but also sets a benchmark for responsible manufacturing practices in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)