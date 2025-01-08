Left Menu

Solidus Techno Power and Jogindra Group Unite for 110 MWp Solar Initiative in Punjab

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with Jogindra Group to develop a 110 MWp solar power project in Punjab, aiming to enhance sustainability and energy efficiency. Spanning three locations, this project is set to generate 187 million units of clean energy annually, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Updated: 08-01-2025 11:39 IST
Solidus Techno Power Announces 110 MWp Captive Solar Project for Jogindra Group in, Punjab. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a prominent solar EPC company based in Punjab, has announced a significant partnership with the Jogindra Group, a key player in the state's manufacturing sector. Together, they are embarking on a pioneering 110 MWp solar power project intended to promote sustainability and renewable energy innovation.

This expansive solar initiative, spread across three strategic locations, will cater to the varied energy needs of notable Jogindra Group enterprises such as Jogindra Castings Pvt. Ltd., Vardhman Adarsh Ispat Pvt. Ltd., and Oasis Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. The project stands as one of Punjab's largest solar undertakings and is designed to enhance operational efficiency while supporting environmental stewardship.

Tasked with the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) duties, Solidus Techno Power aims to generate approximately 187 million units of clean energy annually, cutting down around 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. This venture not only advances the sustainability goals of the Jogindra Group but also sets a benchmark for responsible manufacturing practices in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

