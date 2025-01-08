Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Feel Pressure as Inflation and U.S. Data Stir Market Dynamics

Germany's 10-year bund yield hit a five-month high amid rising euro zone inflation, increased bond supply, and robust U.S. economic data. Despite a slight jump in inflation, the European Central Bank is still expected to cut rates. Bond markets are under pressure from heavy January issuances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:56 IST
Germany's 10-year bund yield experienced a subtle increase on Wednesday, reaching a high not seen in over five months. This rise was supported by climbing euro zone inflation, considerable bond supply, and favorable economic data from the United States.

Despite euro zone inflation climbing to 2.4%, a rate cut by the European Central Bank later this month still seems likely. Meanwhile, bond markets are bracing for a robust issuance schedule, with Germany and Italy leading the charge with new long-term bonds.

U.S. economic indicators also contributed to an uptick in yields, highlighting job growth and elevated services sector activity. Market focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for further direction on interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

