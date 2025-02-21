Germany's Merz Raises Concerns Over U.S. Authoritarian Risk

Germany's conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, voiced deep concerns on Thursday regarding the United States' potential drift towards authoritarian instability. His comments place a shadow over Germany's 70th NATO membership anniversary celebrations expected in May.

While the outgoing government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refrained from directly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, Merz's remarks openly question Trump's administration, especially following senior U.S. officials' controversial statements about NATO and free speech in Europe.

As a leading contender for the Chancellorship with the CDU/CSU block, Merz urged Germany and Europe to start preparing for possible self-reliance amidst uncertainties surrounding the U.S.' commitment to its allies.

