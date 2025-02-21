Left Menu

Germany's Merz Raises Concerns Over U.S. Authoritarian Risk

Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative leader, expressed concerns about potential authoritarian instability in the U.S., overshadowing Germany’s 70th NATO anniversary. As a candidate for Chancellor, Merz called for Germany and Europe to prepare for a period of U.S. instability, highlighting the importance of democratic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-02-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 01:06 IST
Germany's Merz Raises Concerns Over U.S. Authoritarian Risk
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, voiced deep concerns on Thursday regarding the United States' potential drift towards authoritarian instability. His comments place a shadow over Germany's 70th NATO membership anniversary celebrations expected in May.

While the outgoing government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refrained from directly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, Merz's remarks openly question Trump's administration, especially following senior U.S. officials' controversial statements about NATO and free speech in Europe.

As a leading contender for the Chancellorship with the CDU/CSU block, Merz urged Germany and Europe to start preparing for possible self-reliance amidst uncertainties surrounding the U.S.' commitment to its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025